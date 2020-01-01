ISL Stat Pack: Carles Cuadrat - The coach who boasts of the longest unbeaten streak in ISL

Breaking Carles Cuadrat's ISL tenure as head coach in numbers and stats...

Carles Cuadrat is not a new face in the Indian football circuit. He came to in 2016 as an assistant to then head coach Albert Roca.

But in December 2017, the Blues parted ways with Cuadrat by mutual consent after the Spaniard conveyed his decision to step down from the post owing to health concerns.

However, he was soon back in the thick of things as Bengaluru FC appointed him as the head coach for the 2018–19 season, following the departure of Albert Roca.

In his maiden season as head coach, he not only finished at the top of the table but went on to clinch silverware by defeating 1-0 in the (ISL) finals.

In 2019-20, the performance dipped a bit as Bengaluru were suffering from the absence of a clinical finisher up front and were heavily reliant on Sunil Chhetri. Yet, Cuadrat managed to guide the side to a playoff spot but was defeated by eventual champions in a thrilling semi-final.

In the upcoming season, Bengaluru have added Kristian Opseth and Cleiton Silva in their ranks to solve their goal-scoring woes, in addition to having DeShorn Brown in the squad. Moreover, they have roped in a leader in Fran Gonzalez who was an instrumental figure as a defender and a defensive midfielder and helped guide to their second title while scoring 10 goals.

Let us look at the stats of Cuadrat during his managerial spell in .

Parameter 2018-19 2019-20 Total Matches 21 20 41 Won 12 9 21 Drawn 4 6 10 Lost 5 5 10 Total Points 34 30 64 Goals Scored 33 24 57 Goals Conceded 24 16 40 Clean Sheets 7 11 18 Total Shots (Shots on target) 252 (85) 241 (82) 493 Total Passes (Successful passes) 8911 (6253) 7231 (5006) 16142 Total Fouls 281 250 531 Saves 62 51 113 Average Possession 51.47% 48.7% N/A

Five Interesting Facts:

Under Carles Cuadrat Bengaluru had an 11-match unbeaten run in 2018-19, an ISL record.

During the same spell, they won six matches in a row, which is another ISL record.

Bengaluru FC, in 2018–19, became the first and are currently the only team to win the regular League and the final of the Indian in the same season.

Cuadrat's side went 385 minutes without conceding a goal at the Kanteerava over a spell of four league games.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's 11 clean sheets in 2019–20 mean that Bengaluru hold the League record for most clean sheets in a single season.

*All stats sourced from ISL.