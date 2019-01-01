ISL: Setback for Jamshedpur FC as ATK trigger Soosairaj's release clause

Jamshedpur FC will be forced to see their star performer leave as ATK activate Soosairaj's release clause...

do not have any other option but to sell their prized midfielder Michael Soosairaj to after the two-time (ISL) champions decided to pay his release clause, Goal can confirm.

When Soosairaj made a big money move to Jamshedpur from Chennai City in 2018, there was a release clause inserted in his contract, the value of which is unclear at the moment. And with ATK deciding to pay the figure mentioned in that clause, the Men of Steel can no longer avail the services of the skillful midfielder from next season.

Soosairaj was an integral part of Cesar Ferrando's squad and made 14 appearances while raking up 932 minues. He has four goals to his name and was instrumental in their 4-1 thumping of - one of the standout results from last season.

He was equally brilliant in the 5-1 thrashing of later in the season. Soosairaj's ambitious displays on the wings have earned him a lot of admirers and has been billed as an exciting talent.

ATK, meanwhile, continue their spending spree after failing to finish in the top four last season. After roping in Pritam Kotal and Edu Garcia in the winter transfer window, the team management has taken a step further in strengthening the squad.

ATK finished their season after losing 2-0 to in the semifinals of the recently concluded Super Cup.