ISL: Roy Krishna extends contract with ATK Mohun Bagan

The Fijian striker will continue to appear for the Kolkata-based club...

Roy Krishna has extended his contract with and is set to stay at least for another season with the reigning (ISL) champions.

“I am delighted to extend my contract with ATKFC Mohun Bagan. I had no hesitation in choosing to remain with the Champion Team. Looking forward to returning to Kolkata, training, reuniting with teammates & the merger of ATK & Mohun Bagan,” said the striker on his social media channel.



The Fijian played a pivotal role in helping ATK clinch their third ISL title and thus, make them the most successful side in the competition’s six-year history. He scored 15 goals and also had six assists to his name in 21 games.