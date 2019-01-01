ISL: Phil Brown set to extend contract at FC Pune City

The English coach had held talks with Kerala Blasters but has chosen to extend his contract at Pune City...

' managerial target Phil Brown is set to extend his contract with , Goal has learnt.

The English coach took over the reins at Pune City halfway through the 2018-19 season of the Indian Super league (ISL). He helped the Stallions better their on-field performances as they ultimatey finished seventh on the league table.

As reported earlier, Brown was set to conclude talks with Blasters and had a deal on the table with the Kochi-based club. However, he has opted to continue what he has begun with the Stallions and is expected to sign on the dotted line this week.

Blasters have had back-to-back underwhelming campaigns in the ISL with the team struggling to finish in the top half of the table and the attendance figures at the JLN Stadium have also taken a hit.

After ending the season in the ninth spot, Blasters crashed out of the Super Cup with a defeat to in the qualifying round. Nelo Vingada's contract is set to expire at the end of the season as Blasters continue their search for a new man in charge.