'Longer contract and trust' - Owen Coyle explains why he chose to join Jamshedpur FC!

The former Chennaiyin FC boss suggested that the infrastructure of Jamshedpur FC was a driving force for him to take up the coach’s job at the club…

When Owen Coyle took charge of last season they were languishing at the bottom half of the league table with just four points from the first six matches. But Coyle miraculously turned thing around at the club and led them to the final of the (ISL).

After a breathtaking season with the South Indian outfit, the former Irish international decided to move on and has now joined as their new head coach.

The former Wanderers manager praised the infrastructure at Jamshedpur FC and said that the structure of the club is what prompted him to join the club as their manager.

“My very first match in was at Jamshedpur against Jamshedpur FC. I was very impressed by the stadium, the pitch, training facilities and overall infrastructure. I loved everything. In the summer when I was a free agent, I had numerous offers both home and abroad but then came the offer from Jamshedpur. The vision that the officials of the club had was similar to mine. I understood what they wanted to achieve. The infrastructure of the club was something which appealed to me the most,” Coyle told Goal .

The -born manager had no say in the Chennaiyin squad he led to the final, given that he was mid-season appointment after John Gregory left. This time around though, Coyle will have full authority and will get a chance to build the team on his own terms.

It must be noted that Jamshedpur already have David Grande and Aitor Monroy on their books and have key Indian players already in their roster. But Coyle will have the luxury of picking the rest of the foreign contingent as per his requirements and probably a few Indian players as well.

Coyle suggested that he is looking forward to the challenge.

“Every challenge is difficult. As a coach, you have to take the pressure. Like last year, if we had to qualify for the play-offs, we had to win all the games and that’s where we did so well. It was an entertaining and attacking team and also won games. It was pleasing on the eyes.

“Now again I have got an opportunity with another club. Recruitment will be important. We need to get the right players together and of course, take the challenge of playing against very good teams. We are looking forward to that. The nature of football is having pressure, that is the nature of the game and I relish that and looking forward to it."

Coyle is known for his belief in Indian players, trusting them with key roles as Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Edwin Vanspaul experienced at Chennaiyin. Jamshedpur also have some youngsters like Amarjit Singh, Aniket Jadhav and Mobashir Rahman and such. Coyle is certainly looking forward to working with them.

“I love working with every Indian player, you must have seen that in Chennaiyin. We have some exciting talent at Jamshedpur. My job is to bring the best out of them, to develop and grow them and let them be the best player they can possibly be,” claimed the former Chennaiyin FC boss.

Jamshedpur FC have never made it to the play-offs since their inception in 2017. They had come close in the first two seasons but had to settle for the fifth position on both years. Last year was the worst season in the brief history of the club and as per Coyle, he wants to change that trend at the club.

“Every team aims to be among the top four teams and eventually become the champions. And Jamshedpur should be no different. So I see that as a challenge. I want to be the head coach that takes them to the play-offs. There were some really good coaches before me who couldn’t take them. It will be very exciting for me if I can be that coach who takes them all the way.”

One of the key reasons why Coyle parted ways with Chennaiyin was that the club did not want to offer him a long term contract. At Jamshedpur, though, he signed a two-year deal and the coach himself suggested that longer contract gives coaches the security and time to build a team.

“Any coach will tell you that it is very important. They want to be a part of the club, they want to feel trusted and when a club and particularly a club with the pedigree of Jamshedpur shows that trust in you, you can only be impressed by that. From a coach’s perspective, they will also want to know that they have time. It takes time and hard work to build a team and when a coach gets that, it is a great confidence booster for them,” said the former Athletic coach.