New Odisha FC left-back George D'Souza expresses gratitude to Sporting Club de Goa

The left back has signed a two-year deal with the ISL outfit...

Clube de Goa player George D'Souza has landed himself a move to (ISL) side Odisha FC.

Having sealed his move to the now top tier of Indian football, the left-back expressed that his gratefulness to Sporting Goa president Peter Vaz as well as the coaching staff.

"He (Peter Vaz) personally got down to the pitch to motivate me and I cannot forget his contribution in my path to grow up as a professional footballer. He even called me to inquire that everything is going well with my move (to Odisha). So I feel very humbled," he said.

The 26-year-old had joined the Sesa Football Academy as a teenager in 2010 where he learnt his tricks under the tutelage of coaches Ajay Acharya and later Clifford Chukwuma. After playing under Mateus Costa, who has now moved to , D'Souza further flourished under Savio Vas at Sporting Goa.

At the recently concluded Goa Pro League, D'Souza was the third highest goalscorer with four goals alongside team-mate Akeraj Martins which included a spectacular goal against . Nearly all of his direct free-kicks have been on target, with a few going in, while he has recorded more than a handful of assists to make a strong case for himself.

He was monitored by representatives of at least two South ISL clubs who watched him during multiple matches in the Goa Pro League. These scouts watched D'Souza during multiple matches in the Goa Professonal League where he continued to impress for Sporting.

It is also known that Churchill Brothers were once interested in signing the talented player when they witnessed the player's exploits in the state league.