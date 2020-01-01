ISL 2020-21: Ashutosh Mehta - Gerard Nus is a man with a plan

NorthEast United are unbeaten in four matches...

Last season, Ashutosh Mehta was busy conquering the right flank for in what turned out to be a title-winning season under Kibu Vicuna.

His impressive performances caught the eye of multiple ISL clubs but in the end, it was who got his signature. He has moved from one football-loving region to another.

While he has settled in quickly at his new club, the one thing Mehta is missing is the atmosphere created by the fans inside stadiums. He is used to the vociferous mood in the Kolkata derbies last season and suddenly, it is the emptiness of games behind closed doors in Goa due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

More teams

"The atmosphere at the Kolkata derby also known as Boro match is synonymous to Indian Football. I'm sure it must be every Indian footballer's dream to play in a match like that. So undoubtedly the fans backing you up from the stands motivates you during the game immensely. But unfortunately, the new normal has been harsh to football fans during this season. It is what it is and we need to adapt to the situation," the full-back told Goal.

Mehta, who has worked with quite a few experienced head coaches in his professional career so far, is now playing the youngest ever head coach in the history of the ISL. The Highlanders have been without a playoff spot since 2018 when Eelco Schattorie guided them to the semi-final for the first time in ISL. In Nus though, they seem to have a 'man with a plan'.

"Gerard Nus is the youngest-ever head coach in history. He is a man with a plan. He is someone who has solutions and is prepared for all type of situations. He demands his players to play with personality, character and determination."

He added, "I think he is the perfect man to get the best out of the set of players he has at NorthEast United."

Nus' team has started the season well and are unbeaten after four rounds. On Saturday, they defeated 2-0 to climb to the second spot on the league table with eight points in their kitty.

"It’s a good start by NorthEast this season. Great character shown by the Highlanders and certainly the standards for the team are increasing with each game. Our biggest asset is their collective mental strength to stay in the game and give our all till the very end and if we continue, I think we definitely have a strong chance to challenge for the top table position," Mehta opined.

On top of the table, above the Highlanders are Mohun Bagan - a merged entity consisting of Mehta's former employers - ATK and Mohun Bagan.

"We take every team seriously. The standard of the league is high compared to the previous seasons. All the teams are very good this season. However, ATK-Mohun Bagan has an impressive team.

"The sheer quality in the squad means Bagan will have a capable bench. There are players in the team who can come in as a substitute and can change the complexion of any match. Though, this only means it will instil a spirit of healthy competition in the league," the 28-year-old said.

Due to the short pre-season, the coaches are expected to chop and change regarding lineups and for NorthEast, Provat Lakra is the one competing with Mehta for first-team minutes at right-back. Mehta, however, isn't concerned about losing gametime.

"The games are coming thick and fast. The coach wants all his players to be fit and fresh for the games."