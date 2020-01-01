ISL: Mumbai City set to rope in Sergio Lobera as manager

The Spanish manager is all set to succeed Jorge Costa as Mumbai City boss....

Former boss Sergio Lobera could be set for a quick return to Indian football after being sacked by the Gaurs towards the end of the 2019-20 season.

The Spaniard is set to take on the hot seat at FC for the upcoming season, Goal can confirm. The 43-year-old is yet to pen the contract but Goal understands that it is just a matter of formality.

The Islanders had parted ways with Portuguese tactician Jorge Costa after two years at the club.

Mumbai City had missed out on a play-off spot by a whisker, finishing fifth in the league. Lobera, on the other hand, had masterminded FC Goa's finish atop the league, with him being sacked just three games before the league stage ended in a surprising turn of events.

Lobera is known to play an attacking and eye-pleasing brand of football and had helped FC Goa reach the play-offs in all the campaigns he was in charge. In 2018-19, he even managed to lead the club to the final where they lost out to .

City Football Group (CFG), who own Mumbai City felt that the Spaniard's style of play is something that suits their vision for the club and have pulled out all stops to convince him to helm the club.

Lobera did have a lot of interest in him from other ISL clubs, given FC Goa's performance over the three years under his charge but ultimately it was Mumbai City who managed to rope him.

Mumbai City will hope the Spaniard's style of football brings consistency and success to the club.