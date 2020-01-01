Mohun Bagan General Secretary Srinjoy Bose addresses fan concerns

ATK Mohun Bagan director and Mohun Bagan secretary Srinjoy Bose assured fans that all their concerns will be resolved soon...

's general secretary Srinjoy Bose addressed the grievances of the fans regarding a recent video which was launched on the social media handles of the (ISL) and broadcasted on Star Networks.

The content of the video did not go down too well with the Mariners who vehemently vented out their displeasure on social media. The video showed the kits of and Mohun Bagan being washed together to form the new colours of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Bose, who is the club's secretary as well a board member at ATK Mohun Bagan, has raised the issue with principal owner of the newly merged entity, Sanjiv Goenka, who has in turn reached out to the officials of the league.

"In view of the recent developments, I take this opportunity to bring forward certain points for all of you to be aware of. In the light of recent events, we have approached Mr Sanjiv Goenka, who took an active interest and proactive steps to address the concerns of the Mariners and spoke to different stakeholders to address the issue on an urgent basis," a statement from Bose read.

The Bagan secretary also suggested that they have already informed the league authorities and the broadcaster regarding the controversial video and the club has received an assurance that the commercial will be edited soon.

"We were not privy to the details of the recent promotional video launched in different social media handles of ISL and broadcasted in Star Network. As soon as we noticed the commercial we got in touch with the top management of ATK Mohun Bagan who took up the matter very seriously with FSDL and Star Network. We have been assured that the promo which hurt the emotions of Mohun Bagan fans, will be modified. The changed version will be used in all social media handles and broadcasting channels very soon after the necessary edits."

ATK Mohun Bagan officials have also requested the authorities to remove the three stars symbolising the three league titles won by ATK from the ISL symbol on the sleeves of ATK Mohun Bagan's jersey. Also, all statistics of the Kolkata club before the 2020-21 ISL season will be attributed to ATK and not ATK Mohun Bagan.

"As discussed with FSDL, the issue of three stars on the sleeve with the ISL logo has been discussed and has been done away with. As discussed earlier, FSDL has started modifying the statistics section in the ISL official website to reflect statistics before 2020-21 to be attributed to ATK FC. ATK Mohun Bagan stats will be accumulated from season 2020-21 onwards." read the statement.