ISL: Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi joins Mumbai City FC

After Amine Chermiti, Larbi will be the second Tunisian at the Mumbai-based side...

FC have roped in Tunisian attacking midfielder Mohamed Wael Larbi for the upcoming (ISL) 2018-19.

The 32-year-old joins the Mumbaikars from Tunisian side .

"Happy to join Mumbai City FC," the player has taken to his social media handle to announce his next move.

Heureux de rejoindre @MumbaiCityFC pour les 4 prochains mois 🇮🇳⚽️🇹🇳🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/WiSMmHM1yc — Mohamed LARBI (@10MohamedLarbi) September 6, 2019

