Modou Sougou reveals his wish for Mumbai City FC on club's sixth anniversary

The former Senegal international also celebrated his time at the Islanders under Jorge Costa...

Moudou Sougou has hoped for his records at FC to be broken "as soon as possible" as the club celebrates six years of existence in the (ISL) on Sunday.

The Senegalese winger turned striker at the Ranbir Kapoor co-owned club raked 15 goals from 32 games over the last two seasons to be the side's all-time top scorer. In fact, he scored at least eight more than the next highest top scorer at the club - Sunil Chhetri (7 goals from 17 appearances), who now represents .

Speaking to the club via Instagram Live, he expressed, "I am happy about that (having records at Mumbai City). It means that I did a good job because when I arrived in it was to do great things.

More teams

"It was an honour to represent Mumbai City and to be the club's top scorer. I hope these records will be broken as soon as possible because the club can only grow when records are broken. This is my wish for the club."

Sougou followed former players Andre Moritz, Sunil Chhetri and Diego Forlan to bag a hat-trick while at the club but took it a notch further by scoring two in a single season. That of course, after Iain Hume with Atletico de Kolkata (later now ATK ) in 2015, Stiven Mendoza with in 2015 and Ferran Corominas with in the 2017/18 season achieved the feat earlier.

It is no surprise that Sougou would name the two occasions he scored three or more goals in a match among his favourite moments at the club. "I have two favourite moments," he said. "The game against Kerala [Blasters], I think it was on 16th December (2008) - I scored four goals [in the 6-1 win].

"The second was the game against ATK when we won 3-1 because that game helped us to get to the play-offs [in ISL 5]."

With Sergio Lobera set to replace head coach Jorge Costa and Bartholomew Ogbeche to replace Sougou at Mumbai City, the former player also conceded why the Portuguese gaffer played him and Rafael Bastos in different teams during training.

"Rafa was my brother off the pitch. The coach (Costa) knew this and so he used to put us in different teams to keep us always in competition. This helped me increase my level and for him (Bastos) too. To work under Costa was a pleasure and a good opportunity for us because Jorge Costa was a high level coach," Sougou stated.