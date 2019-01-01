ISL: Kerala Blasters likely to sign NorthEast United star Bartholomew Ogbeche

The NorthEast United forward may soon reunite with his head coach Eelco Schattorie at Kerala Blasters...

(ISL) side could soon wrap up a deal for Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, Goal has learnt.

The 34-year-old striker was excellent for during the 2018-19 ISL season. At the Guwahati-based club, he played his debut season in Indian football under the newly appointed Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie and was third in the goalscorer's charts with 12 goals in 18 matches, equalling striker Modou Sougou's tally and only behind 's Ferran Corominas. He had two assists to his name as well.

Physically strong and having a poacher's instinct, the former Paris Saint Germain goal-getter was influential in NorthEast United achieving their first ever playoffs in ISL last season. With the player reuniting with Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie, Kerala Blasters will be hoping to solve their attacking third conundrum, as they could only manage a goal per game in what was a disappointing 2018-19 league season.

Ogbeche comes with a lot of experience, having played in , , , , Greece and the . He has featured for in LaLiga, in the Championship before joining NorthEast United last summer.

From 2013, Ogbeche has been playing in the Dutch top-flight Eredivisie for Cambuur and Willem II where he collectively scored 36 goals in 97 appearances and five in 20 games for Willem II in the 2017-18 season. He has also represented the national team between 2002 and 2004 and participated in the World Cup that was held in in 2002.

Kerala Blasters have already made promising signings in the transfer market and the appointment of Eelco Schattorie is also thought of as the club moving in the right direction under the new leadership. The signing of Ogbeche would be a big boost for the club's hopes of securing the playoffs in the upcoming season.