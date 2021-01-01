'Our future is in the next 90 minutes' - FC Goa's Juan Ferrando highlights importance of Hyderabad tie

The Spanish coach felt that he has helped the Gaurs improve through the course of the season...

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando has pointed out that, after 19 games in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL), their season has reduced to the final league game against Hyderabad FC.

With Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan joined by NorthEast United in three of the four play-off spots this season, only one among Goa and Hyderabad can fill in the only remaining berth.

The Goan outfit may have scored 31 times in 19 games but have also let in 23 goals while it is well known of the club's philosophy of playing an attacking brand of football.

Ferrando explain why FC Goa play the way they do

"In the end, it's necessary to know what happened (in the 23 goals conceded). Six goals in penalty and more or less 10 goals in set-pieces. For me, it's a problem if we concede goals when the opponent is better than us. Something it's because of a wrong decision in the press or because we didn't put our focus on the cross or second ball. Of course, it's necessary to improve but I'm not scared about this point," said the Spanish coach.

While a draw is sufficient for Goa, nothing less than a win will do for Hyderabad's hopes of making the final four. However, Ferrando continued to explain how playing for a draw has no room in the club's mentality.

"We have the same plan. If we are winning 1-0, our mentality is to score the second. If we are winning 2-0, our mentality is to score the third goal. The mentality is the same after 1-1, to go to 2-1 and after 2-1, to go to 3-1. With this mentality, it's possible to improve the squad. For example, if we are winning 1-0 and the mentality of the players is to waste time and not to think about the second goal, for sure we have a problem because it's impossible to improve [in this way]. I'm happy that the team all the time is thinking about the new limit (scoring another goal)," he elaborated.

"We want to play in attack because we want to win. The first rule in professional football, development (football), if you play (football) in the school or in the park, your target is to score goals. Of course, when you are working in attack it's necessary to control some spaces because there are transitions but the players will only enjoy because you want to play in attack all the time. We are only thinking about winning, not in draws," he added.

What is going to define a successful season for Goa?

"Thinking about 19 games, the season has reduced to one game. This is football life but I don't think that our success depends on this one game. Of course, it's necessary to keep calm. I hope we will be in the play-offs in two or three weeks. It's so confusing after five months in the hotel, there is a lot of pressure and stress. In the end, we need time to decide if we had a very good season or not.

"About the injuries, I can lose energy in this case. The decisions of the referees in the case of red cards were sometimes were very strange decisions. I'm very happy with the squad but I'm upset because we did not have much time to work. For me, it's very necessary to work with individual players. It's difficult when you play on Saturday, and then a game on Wednesday. It's very difficult to work with a team with different plans. Of course, I'm happy with the players because every day, after a win, draw or loss, they are working. In the end, we are a team and this is the most important thing for me," Ferrando felt.

Why not play Nawaz and what about the players lost in the market?

Ferrando reiterated his decision to play Dheeraj Singh in goal despite Mohammad Nawaz proving his credentials over the past two and half seasons. Nawaz's last game for Goa was in the 1-1 draw against East Bengal in January, before Naveen Kumar and Dheeraj Singh collectively shared the next nine games under the bar for Goa.

"Everybody knows my opinion about Nawaz - he's a good goalkeeper because he helps a lot in build up but in the end he decides to join a different club (next season). It's normal in football. In this case, as a head coach, it's necessary to think in the present and future of this club and Nawaz is not the future of this club. So it's necessary to work with another goalkeeper. About Naveen, sometimes it's necessary to improve in some points. About Dheeraj, of course he needs to improve in build up and in some points in set-pieces but he is just 20 years old. Some mistakes are for experience and I'm sure he will get better day by day," the former Volos coach opined.

"We lost Brandon (Fernandes) to injury but it's not a worry because sometimes you play Romario (Jesuraj), Redeem (Tlang) or sometimes Devendra (Murgaogar) in his position and I'm very happy because they ( Jesuraj, Tlang and Devendra) worked very hard. Of course, they have different characteristics (as compared to Brandon) but they helped the team a lot," Ferrando continued to analyse the January transfer dealings of the club.

"In the case of Lenny (Rodrigues moving to ATK Mohun Bagan), Glan Martins is come in his position. With Princeton (Rebello) and Glan, I think I'm very happy with this team after the winter window. Glan and Princeton for me are the best number 6 (pair) in the Indian Super League," claimed the Goa coach.

What about next season and the games Goa could have won to avoid taking it to the wire?

"We are only thinking about tomorrow. My focus is only on Hyderabad because you know after five months, our future is in the next 90 minutes," Ferrando brushed aside questions pertaining his future with the club.

"Yeah (Goa could have won more games) but in the end, it's very important to think game by game. For example, we have training now and depending on that we decide about our line-up and plan," he concluded as Goa have accumulated nine draws in the season so far, one less than Hyderabad before the two teams lock horns on Sunday.