ISL: Isaac Vanmalsawma set to leave Chennaiyin FC to sign for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will be the young winger's third ISL club in as many years...

Mizoram-born winger Isaac Vanmalsawma is set to join (ISL) outfit , Goal can confirm.

The 22-year-old was a part of ’s books for the 2018-19 season where he managed 13 appearances in the ISL, scoring one goal and setting up another. The young winger also made four appearances for the club in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Cup where once again, he bagged a goal as well as an assist.

Jamshedpur FC is set to be the winger's third ISL club with the winger making 12 appearances for in the 2017-18 season.

Vanmalsawma is a product of the AIFF (All Football Federation) Elite Academy and spent three years with outfit before making the move to the ISL with FC Pune City.