ISL 2019-20: Sergio Lobera happy with three points from a 'difficult' match

The FC Goa coach has already shifted his focus to the crucial encounter against ATK...

reclaimed the top spot in the (ISL) with a routine win over FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

Head coach Sergio Lobera acknowledged NorthEast’s stubbornness in defence and admitted it was difficult for his side to score goals.

He said, “I think we played a difficult match because NorthEast played very well. It’s difficult today for us to find spaces. But the most important thing for us to get three points and go to the top of the table. Now we have to think about the next match, a very important match against .

“I think NorthEast are missing two very important players (Asamoah Gyan and Kai Heerings). NorthEast with Gyan is a different team. I did not know before the match that they would not play these two players. I just spoke to my players before the game. Against Kerala, NorthEast played in the same way that they did today. They defended with the whole team in their half.

“It is very important for us to move the ball around and play with good movements. It was difficult for us to find spaces. In the first few minutes, we had to improve. But we scored two goals in the second half.”

In what was their 50th game at home and 100th game in the ISL, Ferran Corominas scored their 100th goal at the Fatorda Stadium to mark a memorable night. The Spaniard shifted his focus to the next game, a top-of-the-table tussle against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium. He believes that his team is capable of returning from the challenging fixture with all three points. He also justified his decision to preserve some players who were on three yellow cards for the big game.

“They are a strong team with very good players. I expect a very difficult match. But I look at the players in my team and believe that it is possible to win this game. But we need some time now. We have 10 days to prepare for this match. Before that, Bengaluru play two matches and ATK play one match. I hope when we go to Kolkata, we get three points.

"Four players were on three yellow cards. Brandon (Fernandes) got a yellow, later Seriton (Fernandes). Lenny (Rodrigues) and Edu Bedia also have three yellow cards. I preferred to preserve these players when we scored the second goal."