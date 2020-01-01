Eugeneson Lyngdoh - It is an honour to play for East Bengal

The former Bengaluru FC midfielder suggested that wearing the East Bengal jersey has always been his dream…

it has been a dream for Eugeneson Lyngdoh to play for and now he is set to realize it.

"It is an honour for me to represent East Bengal," the 34-year-old midfielder, who signed for the Red and Golds this summer, said. "Players of my generation would probably dream of playing for East Bengal and here I am donning the East Bengal jersey now, it is an absolute pleasure and honour for me."

legend Robbie Fowler has joined the Kolkata club as their manager this season and Lyngdoh suggested that it is a surreal experience for him to play under someone whom he has admired.

"Robbie Fowler is a legend himself so it is great to have him in the training pitch. He guiding us is amazing. We watched him on the TV and now we have him in our team and watching him day in day out is amazing. He has a great personality. He has made us very comfortable and he is very approachable. He is trying t do the best and he communicating to us with the best way so that we can move forward as a club," said the midfielder.

Lyngdoh had suffered an Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the 2017-18 season while playing for and since regaining fitness he has managed to feature in just 10 ISL matches in the last two seasons.

At East Bengal, the Meghalayan midfielder is hoping to play as many games as possible and do well for his new club.

"We expect to give a good account of ourselves in the debut season of ISL for East Bengal. For me, I just want to play. Playing has been a primary objective of mine. If I can play as many games as I can, I will be very happy."

The former man understands the magnitude of the Kolkata derby and suggested that he is looking forward to being a part of the titanic clash.

"As big as the Kolkata derby is and as a player when we look at the derby it is immense, it is beyond explanation. As a player, to be a part of it is amazing. Obviously, the circumstances in this season will be different and we can’t play in front of a packed stadium but nonetheless, I know how much this game means to the fans. It is just a joy to be a part of it," said Lyngdoh.