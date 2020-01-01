ISL: SC East Bengal appoint Retd. Colonel Shivaji Samaddar as CEO

Shree Cement East Bengal foundation have a new Chief Executive Officer...

Shree Cement Foundation (SCEBF) have appointed Retired Colonel Shivaji Samaddar as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of East Bengal ahead of the upcoming (ISL) season.

He is currently the CEO of Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata and will join the club from October 16.

Shree Cement Limited’s Joint Managing Director Prashant Bangur express his delight on the appointment of the new CEO. He said, “We welcome Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. Colonel Shivaji Samaddar (Retd) is vastly experienced and we are confident that he will lead our team from the front."

Retired Colonel Samaddar too was delighted to join a historic club like East Bengal. “I am very proud to join Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation. The club has a rich history of 100 years. We will undertake all measures to live up to the expectations of our fans and take the professional legacy of the club forward.

“We are entering the ISL for the first time and I look forward to a fruitful association with the club,” he said.

The new CEO of the Red and Golds has professional experience of more than 40 years and has served the Indian Armed Forces for 27 years from 1979 to 2006.

After retiring from the Armed Forces, Colonel (Retd.) Samaddar worked with Ambuja Realty Development Limited as their General Manager HR.

He has also been associated with Bhagirathi Neotia Women and Child Care Centre as their Chief Operating Officer (COO) and served Peerless Hospitex Hospital and Research Centre as Vice President and COO.