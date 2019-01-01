ISL: Chennaiyin FC hand contract extension to John Gregory

The English manager is set to continue at the helm of the Marina Machans...

have announced that Englishman John Gregory is set to continue as their manager for a third year running.

The former head coach will now lead the South Indian outfit in the 2019-20 (ISL) season.

Gregory joined Chennaiyin FC in 2018 and had a phenomenal first season, leading the club to its second ISL title after outwitting in the final. Gregory's measured and calculative approach turned out to be a gamechanger for the Marina Machans as they developed a reputation as a tough and organised outfit.

However, his fortunes took a beating in the following season as Chennaiyin struggled to perform in the ISL and finished dead last in the league. The departure of several key overseas players and the dip in form for several domestic players did not help the 65-year-old.

In fact, Gregory was widely expected to leave Chennaiyin after the season. But the team's upturn in form after the ISL has convinced both the management and the manager to continue their partnership.

Chennaiyin went on to reach the Super Cup final and are currently unbeaten in the Group E after three matches.

“It truly is a great feeling extending my stay with the Chennaiyin family. My journey so far in has really given me the whole range of emotions and experience, after the ISL title triumph in the first season followed by the disappointment in the same competition last season.

"And I feel I have some unfinished business here. The objective is to reward our loyal and unconditional supporters with a memorable AFC Cup journey and the chance to challenge for a third ISL trophy. We will all fight together and certainly come back stronger than ever before to achieve these goals,” said the Englishman.

The fans will be hoping that the Englishman can help Chennaiyin FC find their mojo back in the upcoming ISL season.