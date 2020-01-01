Carles Cuadrat explains the decision to drop Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan

The Spaniard was pleased with the effort of his players as they edged ATK 1-0 in Bangalore…

won the first leg of the play-offs against thanks to a goal from Deshorn Brown. Coach Carles Cuadrat left everyone surprised with his team selection as he dropped Udanta Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan from the line-up.

The Bengaluru head coach explained that the decision to drop the internationals was due to the fact that the wingers aren’t in the best of form.

"I will support Udanta and Ashique. But in this moment of the season, they have not been managing the numbers. I try to get my best 11 for that specific game. As a coach, you try to play the mental game up and try to get it working but sometimes it doesn't. Udanta is losing a bit because of his confidence, not his pace or strength. But it happens in football. They are my players and are excellent professionals. I hope they can help us in the second leg and maybe the final,” said Cuadrat.

Nishu Kumar was sent off after he was alleged to have fouled Roy Krishna late in the second half. However, Cuadrat opined that the left-back didn’t deserve a red card for the nudge on Krishna.

“We had to finish the game with 10 players. Nishu told me that it was not a foul and it was just shoulder against shoulder. This is a season where a lot of things that are not normal is happening. It is unfair that a player like him is out of the semifinal so we will appeal.

“ATK were very fresh. We have been playing double the number of games as compared to them. In the last match (against Maziya), we lost in penalties after coming back in the last minute. It affects a lot but the players have given their everything. They do whatever I want them to,” he reasoned.

Cuadrat pointed out that ATK didn’t create any clear-cut opportunities either despite Bengaluru not having Albert Serran at the back who was substituted after having picked a knock. Bengaluru had to shuffle their players as Cuadrat deployed a makeshift backline who did the job to perfection as ATK’s attack was nullified.

"Football is a game of circumstances. We arrived in different circumstances. We have respect to other teams and I have nothing to say about that. If you see they haven't created a lot of chances apart from set-pieces.

“They were pushing in the end and we did not have Albert either. But they could not create chances whereas we did, with Dimas Delgado.

"We got a good result but nothing is won. 90 minutes at Kolkata will be tough. They need good rest, nutrition and getting calm after playing final after final. It will be good for us.,” he shared his thoughts.

Suresh Wangjam was singled out for praise as the former Under-17 midfielder put in a shift and denied Michael Soosairaj any space whatsoever.

“He (Suresh) is giving us a lot. He was good in the training. I asked him if he was ready to play today and he said he was. He has been helping us a lot in attack and defence. I'm sure that he will have an opportunity in the national team too.

“I'm not confident going to Kolkata with a 1-0 win but the boys are competitive and they work a lot. We will try our best to get a result. We enter the second 90 minutes with a result to fight. You can put Suresh in different positions because he understands the game,” signed off Cuadrat.