ISL: Bengaluru FC sign Nili Perdomo, Manuel Onwu joins Odisha on loan

Bengaluru FC and Odisha have made moves in the January transfer window...

(ISL) defending champions have roped in Spanish footballer Francisco Perdomo, who is also known as Nili. The Blues have also agreed to send striker Manuel Onwu on loan to Odisha FC.

Odisha striker Aridane Santana was ruled out for the season due to injury and the Bhubaneswar-based club has acted quickly to bring in a short-term replacement.

Santana had been in fine form in front of goal for Odisha, scoring nine goals and picking up two assists in 14 matches this season. His replacement struggled to get going at Bengaluru and is yet to open his account in ISL.

The Blues new signing Perdomo can play as a right-back, right-winger and as an attacking midfielder. The 25-year-old spent most of his early career in the second and third divisions in and has featured for FC B. He joins from Greek club Platanias where he spent the last three seasons.

It has also been learnt that Bengaluru is set to replace injured Raphael Augusto with a new foreign player in the ongoing transfer window.