Carles Cuadrat: The target for Bengaluru FC is to play in the AFC Champions League

The Blues boast a solid defence and have conceded only twice this season in seven matches. Ahead of their clash against Mumbai City FC on Sunday, Cuadrat said, "I think that Mumbai have a few new players but the soul of the team is the same. We know it will be a tough game, all the games are tough this season. There are a lot of teams which are very close in terms of points. But at the same time, I trust my players and my team to do a good job. It is difficult for teams to score against us, and we aren’t a good opponent to play against. It will be a tough game as always."

Cuadrat's men are second on the table with thirteen points and are yet to lose a match in this year's ISL.

"All the teams are very close. For us and also for Mumbai these three points are very important because you want to maintain the gap from the teams who are above and are below us. We are really working hard to prepare for the game, but with the help of the supporters it can be a good evening at the Kanteerava."

He continued, "The target for us is to play in the AFC . All the teams want to play that competition. I think all the games will be important till the last game of the season. It adds a bit of competitiveness to the league and we’re looking to make sure that we are at our best. I am happy with the job my players are doing at the moment."

On being asked about adding another foreigner in the squad, Cuadrat replied, "There are always rumours in football and I don’t know much about that. The truth is that we have an extra place available for a foreign player, we only have six foreigners and you’re allowed to have seven foreigners in a team. If you see up to now, we have been doing good, sometimes with five foreigners and sometimes with three."