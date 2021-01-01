ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan sign Lenny Rodrigues, Glan Martins joins FC Goa

The seventh season of ISL has witnessed two clubs exchanging players mid-season once again...

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan have signed Indian midfielder Lenny Rodrigues from FC Goa in the mid-season transfer window.

The Mariners, who are currently three points behind league leaders Mumbai City and placed second in the standings, have also released foreign midfielder Glan Martins who will join the Gaurs.

33-year-old India international Lenny has made 97 appearances in the ISL and has four goals and two assists to his name. He joined Goa from Bengaluru ahead of the 2017-18 season and completed two-and-a-half seasons with the Gaurs.

He made 10 appearances this season for Goa and his last game for the Gaurs was a 1-1 draw against Bagan on January 17.

Martins, who is going the other way, has made only seven appearances out of which only three were starts. He has had stints at Churchill Brothers and Sporting Goa before coming into the Indian Super League.

Bagan, who recently also added Marcelinho to their lineup, will benefit from the presence of a capable Indian player in the midfield as they make a final push for the title.