ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan set to sign Phalguni Singh

The 26-year-old is all set to make his ISL debut with the Mariners...

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to rope in Konsham Phalguni Singh ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Goal can confirm. He has already agreed terms with the Mariners and will sign the deal in the next few days.

The defensive midfielder last turned up for TRAU FC in the I-League after he had joined the Manipuri outfit in 2018 from NISA Manipur. He will join fellow Manipuri Bidyananda Singh who has also joined the Kolkatan outfit from Mumbai City.

Phalguni has clocked around 1850 minutes over his two years with TRAU in the I-League with three goals from 15 appearances in the last season.

Who else have ATK Mohun Bagan signed?

It has been a busy transfer market for ATK Mohun Bagan this summer. After roping in Liston Colaco from Hyderabad FC for a record transfer fee, Ashutosh Mehta from NorthEast United FC, Bidyananda Singh from Mumbai City, Phalguni becomes their latest signing.

After losing both the 2020-21 ISL League Shield and ISL title to Mumbai City, placed in Group D (South Zone), the Green and Maroon brigade are set to open their AFC Cup campaign on June 30th where they are set to face the winners of the playoff match between ISL rivals Bengaluru FC and Maldives' Eagles FC.