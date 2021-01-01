'We could've beaten ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC' - Stuart Baxter calls for consistency from Odisha FC

The Odisha coach urged his team to draw positive results in the second half of the season

Head coach Stuart Baxter believes that Odisha FC's performances in the ongoing (ISL) does not reflect on the league table.

With just six points from 10 games, the Kalinga Warriors are at the bottom of the table. They had played out a 0-0 draw against on Sunday and are set to face the Marina Machans once again on Wednesday.

"The only thing I would say is that it's going to be difficult for both teams in terms of the closeness (days in between games) in refreshing and actual scenario of the teams. We just played a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have their own difficulties," said the Odisha coach.

"When you have these double-headers, sometimes you change your tactics but we have to also look at the freshness of the players, the injuries and we also have a suspension with Jacob (Tratt)," he added.

While Odisha put in their best performance in a 4-2 win over just before their goalless draw against Chennaiyin, Baxter feels that his team have been performing well without reward in most of their games so far.

"If I look at the [ ] performance (1-0 loss), I think we could have easily won that game. So I don't see, just because we (recently) got a win, that our performance has got a huge step forward. When we played Bengaluru (2-1 loss), we were very close to beating them. The same with NorthEast [United] (2-2 draw). The performances against Mumbai [City] (2-0 loss) and Goa (1-0 loss) were substandard but apart from that, I think we have shown in every game that we have been competitive," he claimed.

Baxter wants to see consistency from his side now that they have a good couple of results.

"I don't think we can expect changes based on what we have had in the past. You can base the changes on how we can progress the team. We weren't satisfied with the results but in many games we have shown that we have been better than what the result showed. So finding some consistency and identity is probably the best way to stabilise our results," the former national team coach concluded.