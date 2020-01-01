Owen Coyle after disallowed goal against Hyderabad FC - Jamshedpur FC were robbed!

Jamshedpur have now played out a second consecutive draw...

manager Owen Coyle has slammed the linesman's decision to disallow a goal for his side in their 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC in the (ISL) on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur were chasing the game, down 1-0, in the second half when the controversy unfolded. In the 76th minute, Hyderabad custodian Laxmikant Kattimani fisted away a free-kick from Aitor Monroy, only for his punch to hit his own player and bounce back into the goal. What should have been a legitimate equaliser for Jamshedpur was cancelled out by the officials.

The linesman had his flag up, unclear whether it was for a handball or an offside on Jamshedpur's Peter Hartley who was also challenging for the ball.

Coyle was not impressed at all with the decision and slammed the linesman for inventing 'a handball'. He also mentioned that his team was robbed. Jamshedpur would go on to score an equaliser finally in the 85th minute.

"Yeah, listen. I don't need any trouble for anyone. The referee has given a goal, the linesman has invented a handball because we never had anybody's hand involved. So my question is how he can make something like that because it doesn't look like that. I feel we have been robbed. I think it was totally wrong," he said in the post-match interview.

Hyderabad, who were playing with eight Indian players in their starting XI, looked the better for large parts of the game. Coyle was gracious enough to appreciate the young Indian players in the Hyderabad set up for their quick runs which served as a threat for his side in the first half.

He, however, mentioned that the attack from his opponents in the first 45 minutes did not result in many goal-scoring chances.

"No, Hyderabad have some good players. Some young Indian players were doing well, They deserve their credit. But the pace didn't catch us off. We did not play well. Hyderabad were a little bit better but did not have goal scoring chances."

He did mention that his side needs to defend better as they have now played out two draws and a loss in three games.

"Well, (we need) better defending. Very simple. Very simple. We can't allow the shot to come in on the goal. I think Pawan (Kumar) pushed it to save. He pushed it straight to Aridane who has punished us. That's the simple answer. Better defending.