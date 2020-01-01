Odisha 0-1 Hyderabad: Aridane Santana spot-kick separates the teams

The Nizams off to a good start in the ISL courtesy Aridane Santana's goal...

Hyderabad beat Odisha 1-0 in their opening match of the 2020-21 (ISL) on Monday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Aridane Santana scored the only goal from a penalty in the 35th minute to secure a win for his new team.

Manuel Marquez’s side looked the more dominant side in the beginning and could have scored the opening goal within five minutes of the match had Aridane Santana been a little more clinical with his header. The Hyderabad skipper failed to convert a free-header from Lluis Sastre’s in-swinging corner from a very close range as the ball went wide.

Within two minutes of Santana’s missed chance came another opportunity for young Akash Mishra who attempted a long range shot from Sastre’s corner but Odisha custodian Arshdeep Singh did well to stop the ball.

In the 34th minute from a quick counter-attack, Santana found Halicharan Narzary at the edge of the box with a square pass and the Indian winger took a shot on goal which hit Odisha skipper Steven Taylor on his left arm as the English defender tried to block the shot. A penalty was awarded and Santana found the back of the net.

Halicharan Narzary got another opportunity to score just minutes before the half time whistle as he attempted a shot from the edge of the box. Narzary got a nice curl to the ball as it nearly went in through the far post but credit to Arsheep who managed to parry the ball with the tip of his finger.

Odisha got their first major goal scoring chance of the match just two minutes after the second half kick-off courtesy a defensive blunder from Joao Victor. The Spaniard failed to intercept a long ball from Odisha’s half and the ball fell to Nandhakumar Sekar. The winger took a touch near the box and was pulled the trigger but Akash Mishra did well to intercept the shot.

Manuel Marquez introduced Liston Colaco and Laldanmawia Ralte on the flanks and it worked well for the away side as they looked even more dangerous in the second half. They could have doubled their lead had luck been on their side.

This was the first time in Hyderabad's brief history that they managed to keep a clean sheet in an ISL game. They next take on Bengaluru on November 28 while Odisha face Jamshedpur the next day.