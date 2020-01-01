NorthEast United 0-0 Chennaiyin: Wasteful Marina Machans held to a draw

NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC played out a goalless draw...

held Chennaiyin to a goalless draw in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

The Marina Machans had enough opportunities to break the deadlock but they failed as the Highlanders' unbeaten streak continued.

Three changes were made to the NorthEast United lineup as Idrissa Sylla, Lalengmawia and Ninthoiganba Meetei replaced Kwesi Appiah, Lalrempuia Fanai and Rochharzela.

The Chennaiyin lineup also underwent two changes as Memo Moura replaced the injured Enes Sipovic and Edwin Vanspaul came in place of Rafael Crivellaro.

The first half saw action at both ends as teams had their fair share of chances to break the deadlock. Chennaiyin had more possession of the ball but were wasteful in the attacking third.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was a livewire on the left flank and had even come close to scoring at the very beginning of the game. Benjamin Lambot, on the other end, had a couple of chances to find the back of the net from setpieces but failed to find the back of the net.

The Marina Machans should have broken the deadlock at the beginning of the second half when Chhangte found Jakub Sylvestr with a through ball inside the box but the forward failed to keep his shot on target.

Around the hour mark, Chhangte himself squandered the best chance of the match when he blasted the ball above the crossbar from a very close range. Fatkhullo found Sylvestr inside the box with a pass and the Slovak made drift turn inside the box and unleashed a shot which Gurmeet managed to parry away. Chhangte had an empty net in front of him from the rebound but he wasted the opportunity.

For the Highlanders, Idrissa Sylla was unlucky not to score, as his curling shot from the edge of the box had almost got in if not for Vishal Kaith's agility under the bar.

NorthEast reclaimed the second position on the league table after the match while Chennaiyin remained on the eighth position.