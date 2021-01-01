Indian Super League

ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Anselm Noronha
Comments()
NorthEast United Hyderabad ISL
ISL
NorthEast United (3) and Bengaluru (4) have faced all their season's losses in their last four respective games...

NorthEast United have won just once in nine games as they face Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, on Tuesday evening.

Game NorthEast United vs Bengaluru
Date Tuesday, January 12
Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)
 

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

Bengaluru vs East Bengal

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

Editors' Picks

More teams
    India (English) TV channels Online streaming
    Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV


    Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

    Hindi TV channels Bengali TV channels
    Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Bangla
     
    Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels
    Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada
     
    Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels
    Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

     

     TEAM NEWS

    NorthEast United Possible XI:   

    NorthEast United possible XI

    Injured - Kwesi Appiah 
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Idrissa Sylla, Federico Gallego


    Bengaluru Possible XI: 

    Bengaluru possible XI

    Injured - Ashique Kuruniyan, Parag Shrivas
    Doubtful - None
    Suspended - None

    Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

     

    Close