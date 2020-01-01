ISL 2020-21: Can ‘Journeyman’ Kwesi Appiah find his best form at NorthEast United?

NorthEast United FC will be the 28th football club in the career of Kwesi Appiah…

One of the most notable foreign recruits of FC this season is Ghanaian international Kwesi Appiah who will play for his 28th professional club this season.

Yes, you heard that right. Before joining NorthEast United, the 30-year-old man had played for 27 different clubs in a decade-long career. He has changed clubs almost every single season and, in some seasons, has played for multiple teams.

The longest commitment he had ever made was with his last club AFC Wimbledon where he had spent three years.

After graduating from the youth system of Ebbsfleet United, Appiah was promoted to the club’s senior team in 2008 and made his professional debut in the fifth division of at the age of 18.

He plied his trade for numerous clubs in League Two, League One and the Championship in England before signing for Premier League outfit in the 2011-12 season. Unfortunately, the striker never made a league debut in the Premier League and had to remain content with League Cup and appearances.

Though his contract with Palace lasted for four and a half years, Appiah could play only six matches for the club and spent most of his time on loan to other clubs in the lower divisions.

His best season was in 2013-14 when he scored 10 goals in 14 appearances for Cambridge United in the Conference league.

Interestingly, the NorthEast United FC will only be his second club outside England with the first being Viking FC in Norway. He made 12 appearances for the Norwegian club and could muster only three goals.

It has been a long and somewhat colourful ride for ‘Journeyman’ Appiah who is nearing the twilight of his career. He has come to for a new challenge and will hope to have a successful season with the Highlanders.