Sit back and counter? NorthEast United coach Gerard Nus dismisses suggestions of 'defensive' football

The 35-year-old is confident of the Highlanders maintaining their form throughout the season unlike last year...

Gerard Nus quashed suggestions that are a defensive unit that relies on counters ahead of their (ISL) clash against on Friday.

Having conceded five times so far, the Highlanders have currently scored just one goal less than (9), a side which is considered as one of the best attacking teams in the league, after six rounds of matches.

"I don't think we are defensive. We are the second team that scores more goals but we are also a team who knows how to defend and we defend quite well, and I am saying this based on the facts (statistics)," Nus stated.

Jamshedpur are a team that relies on their wide players, having delivered the most number of crosses (103) so far. Centre forward Nerijus Valskis has already made a good start to the season, banging in goals for fun.

"That tells us that we have to be ready and cannot switch off for a second. They can create something from nothing and that's something that we are aware of and are going to be ready. We always talk about Valskis but they have a lot of other players who can score.

"They are a big threat for any team. They are also on a good run. They have not lost in the last five games and are for sure going to be a tough team tomorrow."

NorthEast United has accumulated the same number of points (10) at this stage as last season. However, they lost form after this stage last time out and eventually missed out on the play-offs.

"We are working hard to be sure that we are not going to lose and try to go for three points in every single game but I am not worried that one day it (a defeat for NorthEast) might happen," the young coach continued.

"This is a competitive league and we will try to prove this kind of a statistic wrong, and if we get the three points tomorrow that's going to be the best start ever for us. The team wants more. We are not just comfortable in the current position. We will be aiming to go for the top spot."



Federico Gallego, a member of the Highlanders squad in the last two seasons, also voiced a similar opinion.

"Both of them (Nus and former coach Robert Jarni) are different coaches but I think both of them work to get the result. As you know, we started very well last season but we couldn't continue in the same way. I believe it will not happen this year. As a team, we know how to work together on the pitch and we hope to continue in this way to get the win and three points," said the Uruguayan.