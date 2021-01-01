Kibu Vicuna: Kerala Blasters can get into the playoffs, we are playing for the fans

The Blasters coach wants to win their last three games to end the season in a high...

Kerala Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna remains hopeful of a playoff berth in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) ahead of their game against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"The message for the fans is that we are playing for them. We want to finish in the best possible place. We still have some chance to get into the playoffs and we are going to fight in every game to get the (nine) points," said the Spaniard ahead of the game.

With 16 points from 17 games, Blasters must not only win their remaining three matches which are against Hyderabad, Chennaiyin and NorthEast United but also depend on the results of other teams in the standings.

With the odds stacked against the Yellow Army this season, Vicuna dodged questions pertaining to a possible rebuild for next season.

"We are only focused on these three games, especially now for this game against Hyderabad. After the last match (2-2 draw against Odisha), we analysed the game and training on the things that we have to improve on. We will try to play these three matches well and get nine points," he reiterated.

Blasters currently have the worst defence in the league among teams fighting for the playoffs. The club had let go of Sandesh Jhingan and failed to land Tiri in the summer transfer window before the duo joined ATK Mohun Bagan. This season has also seen midfielder Jeakson Singh being deployed in an unfamiliar role as a centre-back.

"We are working with the players that we have. I don't like excuses, (to talk about) which players should be in the team or were in the team and now they are not. It's true that we have this lack of balance, especially in the second round.

"We are creating more chances than the opponent but we are not getting the points. What we have to do is to work to improve these mistakes. We are also trying to create more positive percentage between the chances we create and goals," Vicuna responded.

Meanwhile, the Blasters tactician revealed that Nishu Kumar has been ruled out for the rest of the season while Facundo Pereyra may be available for the tie against Chennaiyin on Sunday.

"Nishu still has a problem (with his injury). He hasn't been doing full training yet. He still has pain and so won't participate in the next three games (rest of the season). Facundo finished his quarantine on the 13th. He is training individually but needs a little time. He is not going to be available for the next match but hopefully, in the next two games, he can help the team," Vicuna mentioned.