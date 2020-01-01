FC Goa ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Gaurs face Bengaluru and Mumbai City back-to-back
FC Goa have been handed a difficult start on paper in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL).
The Gaurs will start their campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 22 and will then take on Mumbai City FC three days later.
The list of FC Goa's fixtures released so far can be found below:
Here are Bengaluru's first 10 fixtures.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|
November 22
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|November 25
|Mumbai City
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|November 30
|NorthEast United
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 6
|Kerala Blasters
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 12
|Odisha
|7:30 PM
|
GMC Stadium, Bambolim
|December 16
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|December 19
|Chennaiyin
|7:30 PM
|
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
|
December 23
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
|December 30
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
|
January 6
|East Bengal
|7:30 PM
|
Tilak Maidan
Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.
The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.
FC Goa topped the league table last season and won the league winner's shield and secured a spot in the AFC Champions League. This season, their target will be to go all the way and win the trophy.