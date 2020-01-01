FC Goa ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Gaurs face Bengaluru and Mumbai City back-to-back

Bengaluru and Mumbai City in the space of three days for FC Goa...

have been handed a difficult start on paper in the seventh season of the (ISL).

The Gaurs will start their campaign against on November 22 and will then take on FC three days later.

The list of FC Goa's fixtures released so far can be found below:

📆 𝗙𝗶𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: FC Goa 👇



vs SCEB - Jan 6 #HeroISL #FCGoa #Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/K1yI9V3ppF — Goal (@Goal_India) October 30, 2020

Here are Bengaluru's first 10 fixtures.

Date Opponent Time Venue November 22 Bengaluru 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda November 25 Mumbai City 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda November 30 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 6 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 12 Odisha 7:30 PM GMC Stadium, Bambolim December 16 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda December 19 Chennaiyin 7:30 PM Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

December 23 Jamshedpur 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan December 30 Hyderabad 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan

January 6 7:30 PM Tilak Maidan



Fixtures for only the first 11 rounds, which consists of 55 matches, have been released right now. The schedule for the remaining 55 league matches will be published in December as the league awaits clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) matches.

The entire tournament will be held behind closed doors in Goa, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which means the teams will have to stay in a bio-bubble for the duration of the tournament.

FC Goa topped the league table last season and won the league winner's shield and secured a spot in the AFC . This season, their target will be to go all the way and win the trophy.