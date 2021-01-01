Adil Khan and FC Goa will help each other - Gaurs assistant Clifford Miranda

Adil Khan feels that Indian players need to believe themselves to be as good as foreigners in the ISL...

will be without their key defenders Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie when they take on in the ongoing (ISL) on Friday.

Ivan is suspended for the tie while Donachie was taken off injured in the 1-1 draw against last weekend, adding to Brandon Fernandes' injury. However, assistant coach Clifford Miranda is confident that whoever plays will put up a good performance.

"That is why we have a squad. If someone is not there, there's always someone [else] to replace him," he said.

"This game is as important as any other game. We will play in the same way we have played in the last 13 games. It's one more step towards achieving our objective," he continued as the Goans are unbeaten in the last six games (W3, D3).

"The most important thing about this team is the adaptation to the new coach (Juan Ferrando). Step by step we are moving towards our objective and the way the coach wants us to play, and we're moving in the right direction. Normally, when you have a team with a lot of new faces, it always takes time for the players and the coach to absorb each other. Once it sets in, it's just a process."

One such new face comes in the form of January signing Adil Khan who has come on loan from Hyderabad till the end of the season.

"For us, anyone who comes and improves our team is a welcome sign. And there is no doubt in the case of Adil because any player who plays at the national team has to have quality. So we will help him to reach a level where he can improve our team. Together, we will help each other," Miranda explained.

East Bengal forward Bright Enobakhare scored a wondergoal the last time the two sides met in a 1-1 draw. The former Goa winger admitted the Nigerian has had a major influence since his arrival.

"He scored a wonderful goal the last time, didn't he? He's a good player and has improved East Bengal since his arrival, but there's no such plan to stop just one player. If we concentrate on one player, there are nine others (outfield players) who can hurt us. So we will play, the way we play. If there are some players who are closer to the box, we try to close down the man. But to man mark and for the way we play, it won't be the way we go," said Miranda.

Contracted with Hyderabad till the 2022-23 season, Adil Khan explained why he chose to move to FC Goa. He also mentioned that he had a frank and open conversation with the Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez.

"It was difficult because I waited for a few matches. I realised that it was difficult because the system was already set. I went and spoke to the coach (Manuel Marquez) about this. He said that 'I need you here' because he wants to change the system at the back but there was not much time in this season.

"In this pandemic season, there is not much time for a team to change the system. So that's how I spoke to him about it. I told him if I won't be useful for you (this season), let me go somewhere else and get some playing time. So I thank them (Hyderabad) for allowing me to go to another team and play some matches."

Having not started a single game for Hyderabad, after starting 14 times last season, the Goan defender is confident of making a comeback.

"Of course, if you don't show your game in the current season, it's difficult for the coach ( coach Igor Stimac) also. But I think I should get my chance in the [Goa] camp and prove myself for the [national] team. Right now, I'm trying to learn the system and the style of play [at FC Goa]. It depends on the coach but I think I'll definitely work on it and [be able to] prove myself," Khan insisted.

"We (Indian players) have to believe in ourselves. This is the Indian . We can't only depend on foreigners. We make a team in such a way anyone can fill the boots of any player. I think we have a good squad and hopefully we will do better in the coming games and let's see how it works for everyone," he signed off.