ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Islanders eye an eight point lead atop while Chennaiyin look to take inspiration from their performance in the reserve fixture against Mumbai City

Chennaiyin take on leaders in a 2020-21 (ISL) clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday evening. Should Sergio Lobera's side win or draw, they will set a new record of the longest unbeaten streak as they are currently unbeaten for 11 games - joint best with Bengaluru in the 2018-19 season under former Blues' gaffer Carles Cuadrat.

Game Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City Date Monday, January 25 Time 7:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in .

(English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Chennaiyin Possible XI:

Injured - Rafael Crivellaro

Quarantine - Manuel Lanzarote

Suspended - None



Key Players - Isma, Memo



Mumbai City Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - Mandar Rao Dessai



Key Players - Hugo Boumous, Adam le Fondre