'I am angry' - Csaba Laszlo feels Chennaiyin lacked aggression against FC Goa

Csaba Laszlo has conceded defeat in the race for the playoffs and wants to end the season on a high...

Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo feels his team lacked aggression in the 2-2 draw against FC Goa on Sunday.

The Marina Machans took the lead twice in the game, first through Jakub Sylvestr and later through Lallianzuala Chhangte in the second half. However, not only did they convert their chances but also allowed Goa to equalise through an Igor Angulo spot-kick and an Ishan Pandita goal in added time.

After the game, Laszlo said, "I have never had this kind of a running (series of results) in my career. We lost two points again. I am also angry. I told the players who came in to be aggressive and I missed a little bit of aggression in the game. The goal at the end was also an easy goal.

"I am proud of the team because after the loss to Jamshedpur, we came back and no one expected us to play like this. it shows that we are together as a team and we will fight at the end."

He also reiterated that his players need to convert the chances that they score and find more goals in games.

"The positive (from the draw) is that Chhangte scored but the negative is that he could have scored two more goals. After the equaliser, we scored the second goal too and we were at the same level as Goa. The boys did a good job tactically. We put a lot of pressure and we created so many chances. Jakub and Chhangte have to score two more goals, this has been a problem throughout the season. We have to finish the game. "

Laszlo was also frustrated at his team's inability to prevent a late goal by Ishan Pandita in added time. He revealed that the team had received instructions to commit tactical fouls to prevent late goals by Goa.

"I told the new players who came in to keep Goa away from the goal and make tactical fouls in the middle. This is why I am angry and disappointed. Even before the goal, we had the chance to stop them with a tactical foul twice. It is part of the game (and needed) to get results.

"We told after the game against Jamshedpur that we are out already but the most important thing is to show the spirit in the remaining games and get to a good position on the table. We still can show that we play good football."

