ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

The Blues will hope to keep their play-off hopes alive but for which they need to beat the Gaurs on Sunday...

Bengaluru enter the tie on the back of a morale boosting 4-2 win over Mumbai City, and fellow 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) play-off contenders FC Goa after a 3-1 win over Odisha. The contest will take centre stage at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, on Sunday evening.

Game Bengaluru vs FC Goa Date Sunday, February 21 Time 5 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL in India.

India (English) TV channels Online streaming Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channels Marathi TV channels Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 Star Sports Marathi

Malayalam TV channels Kannada TV channels Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies Star Sports Kannada

Tamil TV Channels Telegu TV channels Star Sports Tamil Star Sports Telugu

TEAM NEWS

Bengaluru Possible XI:

Injured - Juanan, Rahul Bheke

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva



FC Goa Possible XI:

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None



Key Players - Igor Angulo, Alberto Noguera