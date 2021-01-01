'13 wins in 63 games' - Disastrous Kerala Blasters hand lifeline to Stuart Baxter's Odisha FC

A poor defensive performance from the Men in Yellow meant that under-pressure Baxter found some relief...

The story has been the same for ever since the 2016 season. The club have not enjoyed even a decent season in any of the campaigns ever since and their struggles were epitomised against Odisha FC on Thursday.

The pathetic defending, which has been a hallmark of Kerala Blasters in recent times, was there for all to see as a struggling Odisha FC picked up their first win of the season after a 4-2 victory. It was almost a handout for Stuart Baxter who was feeling the pressure after an eight-game winless start to the season.

After nine matches this time around, Kerala Blasters have the worst defensive record (17 goals). Coach Kibu Vicuna has pointed out that he hasn’t been able to field a regular centre-back pairing due to injuries. However, that cannot be an excuse as they have been exposed by several teams in the current campaign.

In 63 ISL matches since the departure of Steve Coppell, who guided them into the finals in 2016, the club has only managed to win 13 games. They have had the likes of Rene Meulensteen, David James, Nelo Vingada, Eelco Schattorie and now Vicuna.

None of the above-mentioned coaches have been able to inspire confidence or produce consistent results for several reasons. For a club that boasts a massive fan base, this is certainly a pathetic record and probably, calls for some introspection in terms of their overall strategy.

Another puzzle to solve for Blasters is how to get the best out of Sahal Abdul Samad. The attacking midfielder was primarily kept on the bench by Schattorie for long periods in the previous season. In the summer, the international signed a long-term deal that will keep him at the club until 2025, a news which was welcomed by the club’s fervent supporters.

This season, Vicuna has deployed Sahal in the midfield three or on the left as part of the attacking trio however, it’s fair to state that the player has struggled in both positions. In 366 minutes, he has one assist to show – when he crossed the ball for Jeakson Singh to score an injury-time equaliser against . Although he gets into good positions, he hasn’t been able to either shoot on target or find his team-mates in better positions.

Kerala Blasters would hope that Sahal gets back to his best and delivers on the immense talent he has. It’s about time for the midfielder to make a mark in a season where the Blasters are in need for some inspiration.

Diego Mauricio's inspired performance would be the highlight for Odisha FC. In many ways, Baxter will be a relieved man to see Mauricio put the Blasters defence to the sword. He was deployed in a free role off the striker Daniel Lalhlimpuia and was a constant menace, as he has been ever since the start of the season.

Jacob Tratt was deployed as a right-back while Gaurav Bora, who was playing as a midfielder in the initial games, stepped back into defence. The performance was much better in defence but the belief in the team was the main difference.

Even after going behind to an early goal, Odisha rallied well, with Mauricio leading the charge. The Brazilian was popping up everywhere and forced the equaliser before Steve Taylor scored another goal from a set-piece, exactly how he had done against in an earlier game.

Mauricio then scored a couple of goals in the second half to put the nail in Kerala's coffin. Kerala's defence just could not handle him and it is evident that Stuart Baxter's fortunes this season will heavily hinge on the Brazilian's performances.