ISL 2019-20: Roy Krishna - David Williams makes me a better player

The Fijian international forward refused to get carried after ATK’s third consecutive win in the ISL….

grabbed a lot of attention this summer when they roped in strike Roy Krishna and David Williams from A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The duo had netted 29 goals for Wellington Phoenix last season in the A-League and thus there was a lot of hype surrounding the two players.

Both the strikers have lived up to the hype so far scoring three goals each in four matches in the ongoing (ISL) ISL.

Roy Krishna, on Saturday, netted a brace and guided ATK to their third consecutive win in the ISL and helped them reach the top of the table before the international break.

Speaking to Goal on his performance against , Krishna said, “It has been good so far. As a striker, I need to score goals. It's good that I scored two goals today but credit goes to the team. I think we defended really well when we needed to. Everyone played really well today.”

On his partnership with Williams, the Fijian international said, “We signed here for a reason. We were just doing our job. I think the coach knows the way we play. David Williams is a class player and linking with and playing alongside him makes me a better player.”

Speaking on the team’s performance and the upcoming international break, the striker said, “We cannot get carried away with these wins. I think Jamshedpur were tough for a reason. Everything went well today. We need to get back to our basics. A lot of improvement is needed and this break will help us. Every team is a threat.”