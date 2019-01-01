ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC's Josep Gombau - We are running out of points

The former Barcelona youth coach chose to take the positives out of their loss to Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau was a satisfied man despite a defeat against on Wednesday.

"I am satisfied with the performance of the players. Being a professional coach you want to win because that is how the people judge you with the wins and with the losses. But it was a very good game, we had our chances to win the game also. They scored a goal from a set-piece, they are a strong team," said the Spaniard.

"We also had a few chances and set-pieces. We are running out of points, but the way we play is very good, we play a lot with young players which makes me more positive. We played against the defending champions of the ISL," he added.

"It is football. Anything can happen. Nothing to say. You win a game because you put the ball in the net and the other team did. Our game plan works, I think we had a few chances and we competed very well against Bengaluru. We will take the positives from this loss."

Odisha FC will be looking to pick up their second win of the campaign when they host Hyderabad FC later next week.

"We have one week. We will have to go to Mumbai because we don’t have a training field. I am sure we will be ready to play and win the game," Gombau asserted.