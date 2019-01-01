ISL 2019-20: Josep Gombau confident of a good outing against Mumbai City

Josep Gombau was all praise for opposition Mumbai City ahead of Odisha FC's third consecutive away match....

Odisha FC will be looking forward to registering their first point of the (ISL) 2019-20 when they take on FC on Thursday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Josep Gombau’s performance has not been up to the mark in . After ’ dismal show last season, Odisha FC are yet to blossom under the Spanish boss.

Speaking about Odisha’s performance in the first two matches, Gombau said, “We didn’t get the results. The first game we may have some passing inaccuracy and there were some mistakes maybe because the team was nervous.

“But I think we dominated the second game. We conceded due to small mistakes but we controlled the game and created a lot of chances. I think the team is doing well and we deserved to get some points. I am confident that the team will do well tomorrow (Thursday).”

Odisha are scheduled to play their first four matches away from home. When asked if this is a problem for his team, Gombau said, “For sure the fact that we are playing so many games away from home is a problem. It is because our stadium is not ready yet. It becomes difficult. I don’t want to use this as an excuse. We play 11 vs 11 on a football field.”

The former FC youth coach had a lot of respect for opposition manager Jorge Costa and heaped praise on Mumbai City.

The Spaniard said, “Mumbai are a very good team with an excellent coach who has a lot of experience in Europe. They finished top four last season and they have a balanced team. It will be a very equal game and that is what I expect. At the moment we have zero points but everyone in the team is confident that we can do well tomorrow.”

Former winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga has been impressive for Odisha this season. When he was asked about the young winger’s prospect, Gombau said, “We have the youngest squad in the league. The average age of the team is 24 years which is the lowest. We have a lot of young players like Subham Sarangi, Jerry, Nandhakumar Sekar. For us, it is important to develop players. Jerry has potential and he brings a lot to the team. He can grow very well as a player.”