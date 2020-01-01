ISL 2020-21: Antonio Habas - ATK Mohun Bagan have to improve in midfield

The former Valencia manager has hailed his side's tactical discipline....

have had a dream start to their 2020-21 (ISL) campaign, having won all their matches so far. They will be keen on keeping that record intact when they take on on Monday.

One of the key men behind their run has been Fijian forward Roy Krishna. He has already scored three goals and importantly came to the Mariners' rescue against Odisha last time out by scoring the injury-time winner.

However, Antonio Habas, the coach of the Kolkatan outfit, stated that there is no pressure on Krishna to perform every game and praised his mentality. "Roy is a fantastic player. He has a strong mentality and I think Roy Krishna doesn't have (feel) any pressure," he said.

More teams

Though satisfied with the results, especially with the three clean sheets so far, Habas pointed out that he wants to see improvement in his team's midfield department.

"It's very important that we started the competition with three clean sheets because the team had confidence and improved. This is the best way for improvement and we were tactically disciplined.

"I think we have to improve in the central midfield department because the idea and concept of our team are that everybody defends and everybody attacks. We need more creativity in the centre," he stated.

Having last played on Thursday, Habas refused to blame the congested schedule but sounded wary of Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC taking advantage of any tiredness in his team.

"It's very difficult to recover players in (just) three-to-four days but I think we have an extensive (large) squad and we are prepared. The first day, you have to train to correct the mistakes from the last match and immediately the next day, you have to prepare as per the match plan for the next match - this is Covid football but we don't make excuses.

"Jamshedpur will be difficult because I know Owen Coyle will prepare his team well because they have the pressure to win. In the ISL, all teams are similar. All teams have reinforced their squads with good players and it's very difficult to win against anyone," he ended.