ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC humiliated by flawless ATK on debut

Antonio Habas' side oozed class while the new entrants looked vulnerable on debut....

After a disappointing start to their (ISL) season six campaign, the two times champions came back in style against debutants Hyderabad FC at home.

Antonio Habas' side decimated their opponents 5-0 and registered the biggest win in the club's history on Friday at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The former Wellington Phoenix strike duo, Roy Krishna and David Williams, toyed with the Hyderabadi backline and sealed the fate of the match in the first half itself. While Williams struck twice, Krishna netted once as ATK took a formidable lead after the first 45 minutes.

Edu Garcia who came in late in the game netted a brace within a span of six minutes to rub more salt into Hdyerabad's wounds.

Habas had once again fielded his side in a 3-5-2 formation despite getting a lot of flak after the the opening day defeat to . Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das were once again deployed as wing-backs with Jayesh Rane operating as a box-to-box midfielder. Javier Hernandez played in the hole just behind the two strikers.

The ATK attacking trio of Krishna, Williams and Hernandez did a fabulous job as the Hyderabad defenders struggled to track them.

Before the season started, Roy Krishna had hogged all the limelight and was deemed to be their main player. But Williams has proved his worth after a brilliant show againt Hyderabad FC. The Australian scored the first goal from Javi Hernandez's through ball and then set up for Krishna's goal within two minutes. He completed his brace at the stroke of half time after following Jayesh Rane's through ball. Credit must go to Williams for the third goal for the manner in which he beat Hyderabad's offside trap.

ATK are undoubtedly one of the most exciting teams to watch in the ISL this season. The team management has done a commendable job in recruiting quality overseas players, something which they didn't have in the last couple of years.

Hyderabad FC had the worst possible debut in the history of the league.The team was unprepared and were completely outplayed by the home side. They did not look solid and were all at sea against Kolkata.

Even though coach Phil Brown has worked with most of these players previously at the now defunct , the team lacked ideas and were alien to the coach's plan.

The newbies need to pull up their sock and work hard on the training fields if they want to achieve something in their maiden ISL season.