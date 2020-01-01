Robert Jarni - Goa outplayed us in the second half

The NorthEast United manager also confirmed that the club is looking for a replacement for Asamoah Gyan...

could clinch a win despite a strong first-half performance against at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday.

The Highlanders were unfortunate to concede two goals in the second half. One of these was an own goal caused by a blunder from the goalkeeper Pawan Kumar. The other was a penalty for which Pawan Kumar was able to get his fingertips to the ball.

NorthEast coach considered this a fair result and explained that his side lacked will in the second half. He also refused to talk about the sending off of Jose David Leudo in the closing moments of the game.

“Yes, in the first half I think we played well and created chances. In the second half, we appeared like we were without a mission.

“Yes (Goa outplayed us), in the second half. We were good but they were better.

“I don’t want to speak about the referee's decision. I accept it,” he said.

Despite early promise, legend Asamoah Gyan failed to make it big at NorthEast. Constant injuries have not helped his case either. Jarni confirmed that the club is looking for a replacement.

“Gyan is injured and I think in one or two days we will get two new players,” he concluded.