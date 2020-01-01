Carles Cuadrat: Bengaluru FC feel really down

The Bengaluru coach said that he spoke with his players over individual mistakes...

host Odisha FC in an (ISL) 2019-20 clash at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in on Wednesday.

Carles Cuadrat admitted that Bengaluru FC felt 'really down' after the 2-0 loss against FC and has once again criticised the referees.

"We feel really down after the last game because there were a lot of things happening that can affect the mental situation of the team. Now is the moment for us to change the situation. When you do personal mistakes in a game, it affects one player and the rest of the team is in shock. And when a completely legal goal is disallowed at a special time, just before half-time to make it 1-1, it adds to the shock," he expressed.

"The way Mumbai was playing, they were not letting us play. There were a lot of interruptions and time-wasting, fouls and situations that broke the rhythm of my team," the Spaniard added.

Individual errors by Bengaluru FC players have also had a part to play as Mumbai became the first team to do a double over them.

Cuadrat said, "I have been talking to (Harmanjot) Khabra and Gurpreet to support them. I've been to Sunil (Chhetri) because that goal would have allowed him to be top scorer. I have been supporting players like Dimas (Delgado) who was receiving so many fouls but is the one who gets the yellow cards. I have been supporting Juanan and Albert (Serran), both of them committed two fouls and suffered five. It's a very clear example of how the game was," Cuadrat lamented.

On their game against Odisha, he said, "Tomorrow's (Wednesday) match is a very important match. We only have 15 points to play for and Odisha come here with very good momentum. We have also played well at home, except for the loss against Mumbai, so we will fight for three points again."