Bengaluru FC's Nili Perdomo - Carles Cuadrat's philosophy very similar to Quique Setien's

The former Barcelona player spoke about how Carles Cuadrat's system is similar to the brand of football he has been accustomed to...

's latest signing Nili Perdomo got a taste of the (ISL) when he came on as a substitute in their 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Spaniard came close to scoring but hit the post twice in the closing moments of the game.

Perdomo, who came through the ranks at Las Palmas, played for B for one season before moving to Albacete. Before his venture with the Catalan club, the 25-year-old spent one season under the current Barcelona manager Quique Setien who was the manager of Las Palmas at that time.

The winger, who moved to from Greek club Platonias, compared the style of football he has been accustomed to throughout his youth and senior career to Carles Cuadrat's system and claimed that he is finding it comfortable to settle in.

“It was nice to play my first game here. But I was tired because I came here yesterday morning and we have a five-hour time gap. The ISL is incredible and I like this team. The fans were pushing s to press every minute. I want to help the team and the team is helping me. I am very happy," he told Goal.

“It is similar football (Carles Cuadrat’s and Quique Setien) because there are many Spanish players and they are (moving) the ball well. For me, this is very important. In Greece, the coaching was different and it was difficult to speak (the language). Everything was different."