Mumbai City's Jorge Costa wants 'quality and luck' against Bengaluru FC

Jorge Costa is looking forward to a good game against Bengaluru FC...

FC coach Jorge Costa is confident of putting up a good performance in the ongoing (ISL) season ahead of their clash against on Sunday.



The Islanders are currently seventh on the table with seven points from as many matches.

"It's true that in the last (three) games, we did not lose but we did not win. We (Mumbai City) performed (well) enough to win our games, so tomorrow (Sunday) we need to continue like this with quality and a little bit of luck," said Costa.

"With all respect to Bengaluru, we are speaking about the champions. We will respect Bengaluru and all the teams but we want to play with quality do our best to win the game," he added.

Questioned on the challenge of facing Bengaluru FC who have a good attack and an organised defensive system, Costa replied, "I don't see football like this. Bengaluru have a very good attack, yes, it's true but I don't see every game as a good attack or defence.

"Bengaluru have a very good team and tomorrow they will play against another very good team. This is how I see football - one team against another team. We know what they can do and we know what we have to do."

Mumbai City FC made it to the playoffs twice in ISL and the Portuguese gaffer was in charge of the side that failed to make it past the final four last season.

"Our team is different from last season. I'm looking to make a good game (team). I would be happy if we can perform (well) and fight for three points (in every match)," Costa said.