ISL 2019-20: ATK and Mumbai play out 2-2 thriller

The table-toppers managed to squeeze a point in the last minute of the game after the Islanders had taken the lead just three minutes earlier ...

and FC treated the Salt Lake stadium to a foul-goal thriller, with two of those arriving in injury time. Michael Soosaraj (38') opened the scoring for the hosts but Pratik Chowdhary (62') equalised at the hour mark. Serge Kevyn (90+3') and Roy Krishna (90+6') got their names on the scoresheet in injury time to cap off the thrilling encounter.

ATK's quest to maintaining their excellent record at home got off to a shaky start with Arindam Bhattacharya spilling Diego Carlos' cross in the opening minutes before Anas Edathodika cleared the danger away. This move followed a flurry of Mumbai attacks that lacked the end-product to alter the score-line.

On the contrary, the hosts enjoyed very little possession in the opponent's half but made the best of whatever they could create. They looked threatening for the first time in the 21st minute when Javier Hernandez exchanged passes with Soosairaj before pulling the trigger from inside the box. A deflection off Rowllin Borges saw the ball hover over an anxious Amrinder Singh and away from the goal.

18 minutes later, ATK broke the deadlock through a neat finish from Soosairaj. Edu Garcia found the 24-year-old with a line-splitting pass on the left flank and Soosairaj made no mistakes in front of goal.

At the other end, Carlos whipped in a low-cross for Modou Sougou, handing the Senegalese forward a big chance to restore parity before the break. But he fumbled and Carl McHugh cleared the danger and ensured his team went to the break with the lead.

