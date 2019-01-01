ISL 2018-19: Nelo Vingada - Maybe Kerala Blasters fans don't want to waste time

The Portuguese coach believes the Yellows were capable of finishing much higher than 9th on the league table...

It was all but a glittering end to Kerala Blasters' 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) season with a dour draw against NorthEast United at home on Friday.



"Our team tried to play and control the game, hit the bar, created some good chances. We played in a rigid space against ten men. They played mostly in the last twenty metres (of the pitch)", Kerala Blasters manager Nelo Vingada assessed after the game.



The Kochi-based side were unable to score despite opposition defender Gurwinder Singh sent off in the 23rd minute. "It was only a game, so not frustrated. I am not happy with the draw. We created more than enough chances to win. Sometimes it is more difficult to play against ten men."



"The good thing is we never passed the long, we tried to pass and make combinations. Our final product was according to the level expected," the Portuguese said as his team failed to do one on his former employers.



The former national team manager remained undecided on a possible contract extension but felt that the two-time ISL runners-up should have ended the season with more than the 15 points they managed.



"We are still to play Super Cup, the season is not over. I like the club and the people around me. I feel very happy, the boys are working hard and responding well. This team should have ended much higher than the ninth position."



Kerala Blasters, otherwise known for their vociferous fan support had their lowest average turnout at home this season. Vingada, who took over in January after the sacking of David James opined the frailing attendances were a result of the poor on-field performance of the team.



"I feel more disappointed because I would like to see more fans. In football, if the results are not well (won't come), fans are passionate. I believe fans love the club, but maybe they dont want to waste time.



"The only option is to win games. In Portugal, all games are live on TV and TV works well to bring the fans to the stadium, they have fan zones and all. I think the ISL can work on this," he concluded.