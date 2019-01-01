ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa - The pressure will be more on Jamshedpur FC

The Mumbai City FC head coach is looking to grab all three points on offer against Jamshedpur...

Mumbai City FC will have a chance to avenge their 0-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC in their 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign opener when the two sides meet at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Friday.

For head coach Jorge Costa, getting a win against the hosts is the only thought on his mind as the league approaches its business-end.

When asked how high the pressure will be on his side on Friday, Costa replied, “Like all the games, but maybe tomorrow more than the normal games. It will be a very difficult game against a very good team. Like us, they are also fighting for the top-four.”

“The question is that there are only four games to the end and the points available will be very important for both us and Jamshedpur. All three results are possible but what we want tomorrow is to go home with all three points.”

Currently perched in second spot in the table, Mumbai City are well on their way to secure a playoff berth. Jamshedpur too, are in the hunt for the playoffs and Costa does not believe the 0-2 loss to the opponents at the start of the season will play any part in Friday’s clash.

“That was our first game in the league and we were still in the early stages of our preparation. After tomorrow, we will only have three games to play till the end. Both teams will be under heavy pressure tomorrow but it is our job to handle the pressure. The pressure will be more on Jamshedpur since we are already in a top-four position while they are trying to come up in the table,” Costa explained.

The Islanders come into the clash on the back of a 0-2 loss to FC Goa and they will have their task cut out against Jamshedpur who they have not beaten in three previous attempts. However, Costa remains unperturbed and stressed on the good things Mumbai have already achieved in their current campaign.

“If I am not wrong, we had never beaten Bengaluru before we beat them 1-0 recently. We never had nine games consecutive without losing before this. Fortunately, with a lot of work in training, we are beating some records. The last result was not good, especially the first half,” Costa stated.

“However, the nine games before that we were very good and one result does not change our quality. We respect Jamshedpur and we know what we need to do tomorrow to maintain the pressure,” he added.

The visitors might feel the heat at the JRD Tata Sports Complex given the excellent support Jamshedpur have received throughout the season but Costa is relishing the prospect of playing in a packed stadium.

“This is what I like in football, to have a full stadium and support. If there is a full house, it will be perfect for me, for football and the ISL. One of the things I must do as a coach is to try and bring more fans into the stadium,” the Portuguese concluded.