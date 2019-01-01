ISL 2018-19 Final: Hugo Boumous - FC Goa is more offensive than Bengaluru FC

The 23-year-old believes that it will be down to the tactical nous to decide who will be champions...

are set to face in the final of the 2018-19 (ISL) that will be held at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, on Sunday.

The Gaurs' attacking midfielder, Hugo Boumous, feels that his side deserve to make it to the final despite a challenging game against FC in second leg of the play-offs that Goa lost by a solitary goal.

"It was a very tough game against a good team. Even after beating them 5-1 in the first game, we knew that it would be a very difficult game. Unfortunately, we made a very big mistake quickly in the game and we conceded a goal. Finally, we didn't score but I think we deserved to make it to the final," he stated.

"All games are difficult. We knew that the semi-finals would be difficult. Even if we lost the second game, it doesn't mean that we won't be confident for a victory in Mumbai."

Over two seasons, Goa have defeated Bengaluru only once while last season's runners-up have picked three wins out of the four times the two sides squared up against each other so far.

"It will again be a tough game in the final against Bengaluru. They have a very good coach (Carles Cuadrat). Let's hope that the best team wins," said Boumous.

"Both teams have very good players, both Indian and foreigners, very good coaches (Cuadrat and Sergio Lobera). So it will be a very tactical game and both teams can win. We will do our best to win the game.

"We are more offensive than them. So let's see who will win on Sunday," he concluded.